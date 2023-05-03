The trailer of The Kerala Story, which earlier claimed in its original trailer that 32,000 women from Kerala had joined ISIS, has been changed on YouTube to state that the movie tells the "true stories of three young girls from different parts of Kerala". Kerala MP Shashi Tharoor, who earlier challenged the 32,000 figure, has criticised the film's makers for "gross exaggeration and distortion of the Kerala reality".

