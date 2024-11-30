The Kidney Scam: Prabhleen Sandhu Has Acquired the Rights of the Best Seller Book Based On India's Biggest Human Organ Trafficking Scandal

New Delhi [India], November 30: Producer- Actor Prabhleen Sandhu of Almighty Motion Picture, who was recently seen in Hansal Mehta's critically acclaimed film The Buckingham Murders', has acquired one of the most successful bestseller books 'The Kidney Scam - True Story of Busting India's Biggest Human Organ Trafficking Scam' by authors Kiran Nirvan.

New Delhi [India], November 30: Producer- Actor Prabhleen Sandhu of Almighty Motion Picture, who was recently seen in Hansal Mehta's critically acclaimed film The Buckingham Murders', has acquired one of the most successful bestseller books 'The Kidney Scam - True Story of Busting India's Biggest Human Organ Trafficking Scam' by authors Kiran Nirvan.

"The story of the Kidney Scam is that of resilience and courage to face powerful evil even when you're only a common man. Busting nation's biggest human organ trafficking scam is not just another story. The society needs to be told of such courageous stories to shake them out of slumber. That's why we wrote it." said Kiran Nirvan, whose earlier best-selling books were 'The Kargil Girl' & '21 Kesaris'. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Three young medical college students find a poor rickshaw puller with a raw wound in the middle of the road. Little did they know, they were on the verge of unearthing one of India's biggest kidney scams. In a bid to help the poor victims, Kirti, Rahul and Gurkirat reach out to their college authorities, leading doctors, and even politicians. When there is no hope of support from any of them, they finally get help from a daring lawyer.

With threats to their life, evidences vanishing and danger looming large on their families, will they have the courage to fight till the end?

Will a dutiful cop help them through the ordeal? THE KIDNEY SCAM brings out gruesome, chilling details of cold-blooded crimes that rocked Punjab and spread over to the entire world. Witness the nail-biting chase that led to the busting of one of nation's biggest human organ trade scams. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"It is one of the most relevant, important and also scary story of recent times which is based on true events. We at Almighty Motion Picture are excited to acquire this important book. Soon the development will start on the story," said Prabhleen Sandhu.

The Kidney Scam book is published by Srishti Publications and has a rating of 4.3 out of 5 on Good Reads & 4.4 out of 5 on Amazon.