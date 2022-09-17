In the year 1952, the Jawarhal Lal Nehru government declared the world's fastest land animal extinct. The carnivorous were completely wiped out from the country due to their use for coursing, sports hunting, overhunting, and habitat loss. According to IFS Praveen Kaswan, the last three cheetahs were hunted by Maharaja Ramanuj Pratap Singh Deo, King of Koriya (Chhattisgarh) in 1947. All three cheetahs were adults of similar measurements of 6 feet 4-5 inches, and all hunted at night.

