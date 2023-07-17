Why home loan EMIs are unlikely to ease soon

Why home loan EMIs are unlikely to ease soon1 min read 17 Jul 2023, 09:55 PM IST
The war against inflation isn’t over. It is highly unlikely that the RBI will cut interest rates in August
The war against inflation isn’t over. It is highly unlikely that the RBI will cut interest rates in August
MUMBAI :I never thought the last days of my youth would be spent worrying about a home loan," said Rahul, days before he entered his mid-thirties.
MUMBAI :I never thought the last days of my youth would be spent worrying about a home loan," said Rahul, days before he entered his mid-thirties.
“You turn 36, my dear," his wife Pooja, who had taken a break to complete her PhD in economics, replied. “I didn’t know 36 was young these days."
“You turn 36, my dear," his wife Pooja, who had taken a break to complete her PhD in economics, replied. “I didn’t know 36 was young these days."
“Well, the trouble with youth is that one assumes it will continue forever," replied Rahul.
“Well, the trouble with youth is that one assumes it will continue forever," replied Rahul.
“True that."
“True that."
“Jokes apart," said Rahul, “the home loan EMI is really stretching us. After paying the EMI, we aren’t saving much."
“Jokes apart," said Rahul, “the home loan EMI is really stretching us. After paying the EMI, we aren’t saving much."
“I know that yaar," replied Pooja. “I handle the personal finance part of our relationship."
“I know that yaar," replied Pooja. “I handle the personal finance part of our relationship."
“I remember reading a few days back that the retail inflation in June was 4.8%."
“I remember reading a few days back that the retail inflation in June was 4.8%."
“Yes."
“Yes."
“Isn’t it lower than where it was during the last financial year?"
“Isn’t it lower than where it was during the last financial year?"
“Yes. The inflation averaged 6.7% in 2022-23."
“Yes. The inflation averaged 6.7% in 2022-23."
“So, why haven’t home loan interest rates come down?" asked Rahul.
“So, why haven’t home loan interest rates come down?" asked Rahul.
“As in?"
“As in?"
“Inflation is down, so, shouldn’t interest rates come down as well."
“Inflation is down, so, shouldn’t interest rates come down as well."
“I wish it was as simple as that," replied Pooja. “That’s the problem with being a mechanical engineer…you think everything can be nailed down to a simple formula," she added.
“I wish it was as simple as that," replied Pooja. “That’s the problem with being a mechanical engineer…you think everything can be nailed down to a simple formula," she added.
“Don’t take potshots at my degree," said a slightly embarrassed Rahul. “Explain properly."
“Don’t take potshots at my degree," said a slightly embarrassed Rahul. “Explain properly."
“Yes, inflation in June was at 4.8% against 6.7% last year. But it is still higher than the Reserve Bank of India (RBI)’s target of 4%."
“Yes, inflation in June was at 4.8% against 6.7% last year. But it is still higher than the Reserve Bank of India (RBI)’s target of 4%."
“Oh. I didn’t know that."
“Oh. I didn’t know that."
“Also, inflation in June was higher than inflation in May."
“Also, inflation in June was higher than inflation in May."
“Really?" asked Rahul. “I didn’t know that either."
“Really?" asked Rahul. “I didn’t know that either."
“Understandable," said Pooja. “For that, one needs to read. You rarely have time beyond your game consoles."
“Understandable," said Pooja. “For that, one needs to read. You rarely have time beyond your game consoles."
“In case you have forgotten, the no potshot rule still applies."
“In case you have forgotten, the no potshot rule still applies."
“Anyway, so, the inflation in May was at 4.3%. In June it went up to 4.8%."
“Anyway, so, the inflation in May was at 4.3%. In June it went up to 4.8%."
“Why did inflation go up in June?" asked Rahul.
“Why did inflation go up in June?" asked Rahul.
Pricey meals
Pricey meals
The main reason was food inflation. In May, it was around 3%, jumping to 4.5% in June," replied Pooja.
The main reason was food inflation. In May, it was around 3%, jumping to 4.5% in June," replied Pooja.
“That’s because the price of tomatoes has gone up. And yesterday you forced me to buy them at ₹180 per kg," said Rahul. “If I tell Ma about this, she will have a heart attack. She is not a big tomato fan and thinks that the requirement of tomatoes in everyday cooking is overrated and the food turns out tastier without it."
“That’s because the price of tomatoes has gone up. And yesterday you forced me to buy them at ₹180 per kg," said Rahul. “If I tell Ma about this, she will have a heart attack. She is not a big tomato fan and thinks that the requirement of tomatoes in everyday cooking is overrated and the food turns out tastier without it."
“Three things, Rahul. First, my cooking skills are rather limited. Given that you are too busy to cook these days, I am forced to cook. And that needs tomatoes. Second, if you are such a fan of your mother’s cooking and her views on tomatoes, you are free to go live with her. Third, tomato prices went through the roof in July and we are talking about June here."
“Three things, Rahul. First, my cooking skills are rather limited. Given that you are too busy to cook these days, I am forced to cook. And that needs tomatoes. Second, if you are such a fan of your mother’s cooking and her views on tomatoes, you are free to go live with her. Third, tomato prices went through the roof in July and we are talking about June here."
“Yes Ma’am," replied Rahul. “So, why did food inflation go up?"
“Yes Ma’am," replied Rahul. “So, why did food inflation go up?"
“The inflation in cereals continued to remain high at 12.7%. The price of eggs, milk and milk products rose by 7% and 8.6%, respectively."
“The inflation in cereals continued to remain high at 12.7%. The price of eggs, milk and milk products rose by 7% and 8.6%, respectively."
“Hmmm."
“Hmmm."
“Also, vegetable prices in May had fallen by 8% in comparison to May 2022. In June, they were down just 1%."
“Also, vegetable prices in May had fallen by 8% in comparison to May 2022. In June, they were down just 1%."
“What does this mean?"
“What does this mean?"
“It means that while vegetable prices were lower in comparison to June last year, they were higher than in May."
“It means that while vegetable prices were lower in comparison to June last year, they were higher than in May."
“Oh."
“Oh."
“And the real impact of the huge jump in tomato prices will be seen in the vegetables inflation figure as well as the food inflation figure of July."
“And the real impact of the huge jump in tomato prices will be seen in the vegetables inflation figure as well as the food inflation figure of July."
“Makes sense," said Rahul.
“Makes sense," said Rahul.
“Also, the area under irrigation of rice and pulses has come down this year and that might put pressure on the prices of these commodities in the months to come," explained Pooja.
“Also, the area under irrigation of rice and pulses has come down this year and that might put pressure on the prices of these commodities in the months to come," explained Pooja.
“So, food inflation will continue to remain high and this will push up retail inflation."
“So, food inflation will continue to remain high and this will push up retail inflation."
“Yes."
“Yes."
“But RBI can’t control food inflation."
“But RBI can’t control food inflation."
“Yes."
“Yes."
“So, why not cut interest rates then? At least, it will provide relief to those repaying loans," said Rahul.
“So, why not cut interest rates then? At least, it will provide relief to those repaying loans," said Rahul.
“You are talking like corporates," replied Pooja. “They are perpetually asking for lower interest rates."
“You are talking like corporates," replied Pooja. “They are perpetually asking for lower interest rates."
“One more potshot."
“One more potshot."
“As I said earlier, the interest rate policy cannot be narrowed down to a formula. Yes, the RBI cannot do anything about food inflation. Further, food items form around two-fifths of the basket of goods and services used to measure inflation."
“As I said earlier, the interest rate policy cannot be narrowed down to a formula. Yes, the RBI cannot do anything about food inflation. Further, food items form around two-fifths of the basket of goods and services used to measure inflation."
“So?"
“So?"
“In fact, if we look at the inflation of items that remain after excluding the food items, the fuel and light items and diesel and other fuels for vehicles, the inflation is still high. These items form a little over half of the basket used to measure retail inflation. In June, this inflation stood at 5.4%. Further, this inflation has been higher than 5% since June 2020."
“In fact, if we look at the inflation of items that remain after excluding the food items, the fuel and light items and diesel and other fuels for vehicles, the inflation is still high. These items form a little over half of the basket used to measure retail inflation. In June, this inflation stood at 5.4%. Further, this inflation has been higher than 5% since June 2020."
“Okay."
“Okay."
“Also, this inflation, though high, has been falling from February onwards. And finally, high food inflation has a habit of seeping into overall inflation. Taking these factors into account, it is highly unlikely that the RBI will cut interest rates the next time it meets in early August to decide on interest rates," explained Pooja.
“Also, this inflation, though high, has been falling from February onwards. And finally, high food inflation has a habit of seeping into overall inflation. Taking these factors into account, it is highly unlikely that the RBI will cut interest rates the next time it meets in early August to decide on interest rates," explained Pooja.
“What you lack on the cooking front, you more than make up for on the explaining front," said Rahul.
“What you lack on the cooking front, you more than make up for on the explaining front," said Rahul.
“There goes the mother’s son."
“There goes the mother’s son."
“Not really," replied Rahul. “That is just to show that I can also take potshots."
“Not really," replied Rahul. “That is just to show that I can also take potshots."
“Aww," said Pooja, suddenly getting all lovely-dovey . “My potshot man."
“Aww," said Pooja, suddenly getting all lovely-dovey . “My potshot man."
HDFC’s imperative
HDFC’s imperative
So, any other reasons why interest rates are likely to remain high?"
So, any other reasons why interest rates are likely to remain high?"
“Yes, the merger of HDFC with HDFC Bank."
“Yes, the merger of HDFC with HDFC Bank."
“Oh, why?"
“Oh, why?"
“News reports in the media point out that the loans of the merged entity will be greater than its deposits by over ₹1 trillion. This will push the merged entity to raise more and more deposits. Further, HDFC Bank, in the past, has consistently delivered annual earnings increases of around 18-19%. Now, to continue to do that with a larger balance sheet after the merger will require the bank to borrow even more deposits."
“News reports in the media point out that the loans of the merged entity will be greater than its deposits by over ₹1 trillion. This will push the merged entity to raise more and more deposits. Further, HDFC Bank, in the past, has consistently delivered annual earnings increases of around 18-19%. Now, to continue to do that with a larger balance sheet after the merger will require the bank to borrow even more deposits."
“Okay."
“Okay."
“So, the competition for deposits will go up and this will also keep interest rates on the higher side for some time and ensure that home loan EMIs continue to remain high," said Pooja.
“So, the competition for deposits will go up and this will also keep interest rates on the higher side for some time and ensure that home loan EMIs continue to remain high," said Pooja.
“Now that we are talking about this," said Rahul, “wouldn’t higher interest rates have an impact on demand for home loans and, in turn, home prices?"
“Now that we are talking about this," said Rahul, “wouldn’t higher interest rates have an impact on demand for home loans and, in turn, home prices?"
“Why do you want to know that?" asked Pooja.
“Why do you want to know that?" asked Pooja.
“Actually, my boss is thinking of buying a house and I was hoping to talk something sensible in front of him."
“Actually, my boss is thinking of buying a house and I was hoping to talk something sensible in front of him."
“Ah, like that."
“Ah, like that."
“Yes."
“Yes."
“What you have asked is not a very easy question to answer."
“What you have asked is not a very easy question to answer."
“And I was hoping at least this would have a simple answer."
“And I was hoping at least this would have a simple answer."
“Well, you can hope. No one can stop you from doing that."
“Well, you can hope. No one can stop you from doing that."
“There goes the potshot queen again."
“There goes the potshot queen again."
Low savings
Low savings
You know, since May last year, interest rates on home loans have gone up from around 6.5-7% to around 8.5-10% currently. So, those who had already taken home loans before the rates started to rise had to pay higher EMIs. This includes us. Which is why we aren’t able to save much."
You know, since May last year, interest rates on home loans have gone up from around 6.5-7% to around 8.5-10% currently. So, those who had already taken home loans before the rates started to rise had to pay higher EMIs. This includes us. Which is why we aren’t able to save much."
“Yes."
“Yes."
“Also, those who have taken home loans post the rise in EMIs have had to pay higher EMIs than they would have in the past. Their ability to save would have been impacted as well."
“Also, those who have taken home loans post the rise in EMIs have had to pay higher EMIs than they would have in the past. Their ability to save would have been impacted as well."
“Makes sense," said Rahul.
“Makes sense," said Rahul.
“In fact, this phenomenon shows up in aggregate data as well," said Pooja.
“In fact, this phenomenon shows up in aggregate data as well," said Pooja.
“Like how?"
“Like how?"
“Economists Nikhil Gupta and Tanisha Ladha of Motilal Oswal talk about this in a recent research note. They estimate that in 2022-23, for every ₹100 of personal disposable income, ₹76.2 went towards consumption on average. This was the highest in 25 years. ₹7.5 went towards financial savings, the lowest in more than three decades. Further, ₹16.3 went towards residential property, a one-decade high."
“Economists Nikhil Gupta and Tanisha Ladha of Motilal Oswal talk about this in a recent research note. They estimate that in 2022-23, for every ₹100 of personal disposable income, ₹76.2 went towards consumption on average. This was the highest in 25 years. ₹7.5 went towards financial savings, the lowest in more than three decades. Further, ₹16.3 went towards residential property, a one-decade high."
“What does this mean?"
“What does this mean?"
“It means that the continued growth in consumption and the revival of the residential real estate sector has come at the cost of lower financial savings."
“It means that the continued growth in consumption and the revival of the residential real estate sector has come at the cost of lower financial savings."
“Makes sense. It’s happening to us as well."
“Makes sense. It’s happening to us as well."
“Also, the rise in interest rates is having an impact on housing loans."
“Also, the rise in interest rates is having an impact on housing loans."
“How?" asked Rahul.
“How?" asked Rahul.
“Higher interest rates take some time to impact consumer behaviour. Between July and December last year, the outstanding home loans of banks went up by more than ₹26,200 crore per month on average. This year, between January and May, they have gone up by around ₹11,600 crore per month on average," explained Pooja.
“Higher interest rates take some time to impact consumer behaviour. Between July and December last year, the outstanding home loans of banks went up by more than ₹26,200 crore per month on average. This year, between January and May, they have gone up by around ₹11,600 crore per month on average," explained Pooja.
“Interesting."
“Interesting."
“In fact, the outstanding home loans from January to May 2022 had gone up more than ₹14,500 crore per month on average. So, as home loan interest rates started to go up in May last year, the outstanding home loans actually went up at a faster pace. One reason for this could be that people queued up to borrow before interest rates went up further."
“In fact, the outstanding home loans from January to May 2022 had gone up more than ₹14,500 crore per month on average. So, as home loan interest rates started to go up in May last year, the outstanding home loans actually went up at a faster pace. One reason for this could be that people queued up to borrow before interest rates went up further."
“Hmmm."
“Hmmm."
“But after interest rates had gone up quite a bit, the outstanding home loans started to go up at a much slower pace."
“But after interest rates had gone up quite a bit, the outstanding home loans started to go up at a much slower pace."
“So, people on the whole are taking on fewer home loans?"
“So, people on the whole are taking on fewer home loans?"
“Yes, I guess we can say that."
“Yes, I guess we can say that."
“That means the price of homes should be coming down or at least going up at a slower pace."
“That means the price of homes should be coming down or at least going up at a slower pace."
“That is your engineer’s brain speaking. Always looking for a formula."
“That is your engineer’s brain speaking. Always looking for a formula."
“Oh."
“Oh."
“As per the RBI House Price Index, all India prices in the period of three months ending March 2023 rose by 4.6% in comparison to a year earlier. This was the highest increase in more than four years. Prices in Bengaluru rose by more than 16%."
“As per the RBI House Price Index, all India prices in the period of three months ending March 2023 rose by 4.6% in comparison to a year earlier. This was the highest increase in more than four years. Prices in Bengaluru rose by more than 16%."
“Okay."
“Okay."
“According to another report titled ‘Real Insight Residential–April-June 2023’, which used data from real estate brokerage PropTiger.com, prices rose by around 6% during April to June this year, with prices in Gurugram going up by 12% and that in Bengaluru by 9%."
“According to another report titled ‘Real Insight Residential–April-June 2023’, which used data from real estate brokerage PropTiger.com, prices rose by around 6% during April to June this year, with prices in Gurugram going up by 12% and that in Bengaluru by 9%."
Mystery of prices
Mystery of prices
“This is interesting. The growth of bank home loans has slowed down but prices continue to go up. Why?"
“This is interesting. The growth of bank home loans has slowed down but prices continue to go up. Why?"
“Well, residential real estate takes time to react to new information. In the stock market, there is a daily price of a stock and that price is a reflection of the aggregate selling and buying of that on that given day. There is nothing like that in real estate."
“Well, residential real estate takes time to react to new information. In the stock market, there is a daily price of a stock and that price is a reflection of the aggregate selling and buying of that on that given day. There is nothing like that in real estate."
“Hmmm."
“Hmmm."
“Further, there are many investors in real estate who just like the idea of owning something physical, which they can touch and feel in comparison to digital entries and paper certificates like shares and fixed deposits. They are really not bothered much about the prevailing price."
“Further, there are many investors in real estate who just like the idea of owning something physical, which they can touch and feel in comparison to digital entries and paper certificates like shares and fixed deposits. They are really not bothered much about the prevailing price."
“I can see there’s more," said Rahul.
“I can see there’s more," said Rahul.
“Also, in many cases, sellers get anchored to the higher price of the past and insist on the same price, irrespective of the fact that the demand for that property might have gone down."
“Also, in many cases, sellers get anchored to the higher price of the past and insist on the same price, irrespective of the fact that the demand for that property might have gone down."
“Okay."
“Okay."
“And finally, many real estate projects are run by politicians who are unwilling to sell at a lower price, and are willing to wait it out. That becomes an industry wide dispensation."
“And finally, many real estate projects are run by politicians who are unwilling to sell at a lower price, and are willing to wait it out. That becomes an industry wide dispensation."
“I have heard about that."
“I have heard about that."
“Nonetheless, in all this, there is one point that might have some impact on home prices."
“Nonetheless, in all this, there is one point that might have some impact on home prices."
“What’s that?" asked Rahul.
“What’s that?" asked Rahul.
“I told you about how people are saving less to buy homes and finance consumption."
“I told you about how people are saving less to buy homes and finance consumption."
“Yes."
“Yes."
“I also told you about how the financial savings are at a three-decade low."
“I also told you about how the financial savings are at a three-decade low."
“Yes."
“Yes."
“I think that is an anomaly that will get corrected this year and over the next few years."
“I think that is an anomaly that will get corrected this year and over the next few years."
“Okay."
“Okay."
“The tricky bit here is whether an increase in savings will come at the cost of lower consumption growth or lesser investment in residential real estate, or both. And if both, in what proportion across the two items. That remains very difficult to predict."
“The tricky bit here is whether an increase in savings will come at the cost of lower consumption growth or lesser investment in residential real estate, or both. And if both, in what proportion across the two items. That remains very difficult to predict."
“Very interesting," replied Rahul. “I don’t think I can communicate this to my boss, given his very short-attention span."
“Very interesting," replied Rahul. “I don’t think I can communicate this to my boss, given his very short-attention span."
“Apologies," said Pooja. “With great knowledge comes greater responsibility."
“Apologies," said Pooja. “With great knowledge comes greater responsibility."
“Yeah," said Rahul. He took out his mobile phone to play some music. Malvina Reynolds was soon singing:
“Yeah," said Rahul. He took out his mobile phone to play some music. Malvina Reynolds was soon singing:
“Little boxes on the hillside
“Little boxes on the hillside
Little boxes made of ticky tacky…
Little boxes made of ticky tacky…
Little boxes all the same."
Little boxes all the same."
(The example is hypothetical)
(The example is hypothetical)
Vivek Kaul is the author of Bad Money.
Vivek Kaul is the author of Bad Money.