The latest in Sushant Singh Rajput case: Here is what you need to know

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has questioned a number of people in connection with the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. On August 19, the Supreme Court had asked the CBI to investigate the case related to the actor's death, while holding that the FIR registered in Patna was legitimate. CBI has registered an FIR against Chakraborty and others in connection with the actor's death. Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his residence on June 14.

CBI has narrowed down its probe and has questioned Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik, Sushant Singh Rajput's manager Samual Miranda and several others in the case. Let's take a look at what we know so far

CBI has narrowed down its probe and has questioned Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik, Sushant Singh Rajput's manager Samual Miranda and several others in the case. Let's take a look at what we know so far

Rhea Chakraborty

The CBI called actress Rhea Chakraborty for the third consecutive day today for questioning in the case of death of her boyfriend and filmstar Sushant Singh Rajput, a police official said. The 28-year-old actress is accused of abetting Rajput's suicide. Earlier, Rhea Chakraborty was questioned for nearly 10 hours on Friday and allowed to return home under police escort. She was quizzed for around seven hours on Saturday.

Showik Chakraborty

Rhea Chakraborty's brother Showik Chakraborty was also called by the CBI for the fourth day in a row for questioning in the case, the official said. Rhea Chakraborty and her brother reached the DRDO guest house at Kalina in Santacruz, where the probe team is stationed, around 10.30 am, he said. Her brother is being questioned by the CBI since Thursday.

Samual Miranda

Sushant Singh Rajput's manager Samual Miranda also reached the guest house in the morning.

Keshav

Sushant Singh Rajput's domestic help Keshav also reached the guest house for questioning today. He was also present at Rajput’s house on June 14.

Siddharth Pithani

On Saturday, the CBI also questioned Rajput's flatmate Siddharth Pithani, who was present in the house on June 14, when Sushant was found dead.

Neeraj Singh

Sushant Singh Rajput's cook Neeraj Singh was also questioned by the CBI on Saturday. He was also present on the day the actor was found dead.

Rajat Mewati

Sushant Singh Rajput's accountant Rajat Mewati was also questioned by the CBI at the guest house on Saturday.

