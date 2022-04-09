The Leela Goa to be rebranded as St Regis hotel by Marriott

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Spread across 49 acres, the hotel is located on the Mobor beach, in South Goa. Surrounded by water on three sides, the beach is known for dolphin spotting, bird watching, and cruises
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
NEW DELHI: Marriott International, Inc. on Saturday said it signed an agreement with Ceres Hotels Pvt. Ltd. earlier this week to bring its St. Regis brand to Goa.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
NEW DELHI: Marriott International, Inc. on Saturday said it signed an agreement with Ceres Hotels Pvt. Ltd. earlier this week to bring its St. Regis brand to Goa.
This agreement will convert The Leela Goa into The St. Regis Goa Resort, slated to open in October 2022, following a strategic conversion. The company said it will be a phased transformation. Ceres Hotels, owner of the resort, is a subsidiary of Metrod Holdings Berhad which is listed on the Kuala Lumpur stock exchange.
This agreement will convert The Leela Goa into The St. Regis Goa Resort, slated to open in October 2022, following a strategic conversion. The company said it will be a phased transformation. Ceres Hotels, owner of the resort, is a subsidiary of Metrod Holdings Berhad which is listed on the Kuala Lumpur stock exchange.
In 2015, the Nair family run Hotel Leelaventure had sold The Leela Goa to Malaysian firm MetTube for ₹725 crore.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
In 2015, the Nair family run Hotel Leelaventure had sold The Leela Goa to Malaysian firm MetTube for ₹725 crore.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
"We are delighted to work with Ceres Hotels Private Limited to introduce the St. Regis brand to Goa, bringing bespoke experiences curated for the most discerning travellers to one of the most beautiful and fascinating coastal destinations in India," said Rajeev Menon, President Asia Pacific, excluding Greater China, , Marriott International.
"We are delighted to work with Ceres Hotels Private Limited to introduce the St. Regis brand to Goa, bringing bespoke experiences curated for the most discerning travellers to one of the most beautiful and fascinating coastal destinations in India," said Rajeev Menon, President Asia Pacific, excluding Greater China, , Marriott International.
“The resort will usher in a new benchmark of luxury hospitality in this city and underscores the tremendous trust and confidence our owners have in us and in the power of our luxury brands."
“The resort will usher in a new benchmark of luxury hospitality in this city and underscores the tremendous trust and confidence our owners have in us and in the power of our luxury brands."
Spread across 49 acres, the hotel is located on the Mobor beach, in South Goa. Surrounded by water on three sides, the beach is known for dolphin spotting, bird watching, and cruises.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Spread across 49 acres, the hotel is located on the Mobor beach, in South Goa. Surrounded by water on three sides, the beach is known for dolphin spotting, bird watching, and cruises.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
It features 206 guest rooms, suites, and villas and five specialty restaurants.
It features 206 guest rooms, suites, and villas and five specialty restaurants.
It will have an anticipated 1,183 square metre of meeting space, and an additional 1,000 square metre of expansive function lawns overlooking the Mobor beach, guests can expect modern, multi-purpose venues, suited to host weddings, socials, meetings and conventions.
It will have an anticipated 1,183 square metre of meeting space, and an additional 1,000 square metre of expansive function lawns overlooking the Mobor beach, guests can expect modern, multi-purpose venues, suited to host weddings, socials, meetings and conventions.
It is located approximately 28 kilometers south of the Goa International Airport and will be accessible via the Dabolim-Cavelossim road over a 60-minute, picturesque drive through Goa.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
It is located approximately 28 kilometers south of the Goa International Airport and will be accessible via the Dabolim-Cavelossim road over a 60-minute, picturesque drive through Goa.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Marriott International currently operates 129 hotels and resorts in India, spanning sixteen brands that include St. Regis Hotels & Resorts, The Ritz-Carlton, JW Marriott, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, Westin, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Renaissance Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Le Méridien, Aloft, Tribute Portfolio, Courtyard by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, and Fairfield by Marriott.
Marriott International currently operates 129 hotels and resorts in India, spanning sixteen brands that include St. Regis Hotels & Resorts, The Ritz-Carlton, JW Marriott, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, Westin, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Renaissance Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Le Méridien, Aloft, Tribute Portfolio, Courtyard by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, and Fairfield by Marriott.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!