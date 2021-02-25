Subscribe
Home >News >India >The limits to India’s privatization push
On the cards this year is a 10% IPO of life insurance behemoth LIC, which is reportedly estimated at between 80,000- 110,000 crore.

The limits to India’s privatization push

8 min read . 09:16 PM IST Arjun Srinivas

  • Privatizing more PSUs is once again the flavour of the season. But data reveals govt is ignoring some hard truths
  • There are only a handful of sectors where a disproportionate market share and the nature of business gives government firms a case to command a premium

About 10 days after the central government iterated on the floor of Parliament its resolve to privatize businesses owned by it on a scale and sweep never done before, Anil Agarwal announced his Vedanta Group would set up a $10 billion fund to invest in them. Another week later, the mining and metals major was placing full-page ads in papers that, while promoting itself, alluded to themes dear to this government—nation building, economic self-sufficiency and value creation.

The association between Anil Agarwal and disinvestment runs long. In the early part of this century, Agarwal did with Bharat Aluminium Company (Balco) and Hindustan Zinc what he would like to do an encore of now: buy a government asset, with all its complexities, and create value for all stakeholders. In oil major Bharat Petroleum (BPCL), Vedanta is among the three preliminary bidders.

