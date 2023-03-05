Last week’s G20 meetings in Bengaluru saw discussions on how multilateral institutions can be strengthened to address global challenges, while retaining focus on Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) and poverty eradication. Mint explains the status of SDGs.

What are Sustainable Development goals?

The 2030 agenda for sustainable development aims to end global poverty and hunger and fight inequalities. It also seeks to build peaceful, just and inclusive societies; protect human rights; promote gender equality and empower women and girls; and ensure the lasting protection of the planet. There are 17 SDGs in all, which came into force on 1 January 2016. Each of the SDGs have their individual targets and indicators. For instance, the targets to combat climate change include strengthening resilience and the adaptive capacity to climate-related hazards, among others.

What are some of the challenges to SDGs?

The UN SDG report 2022 stated that covid-19 adversely impacted all SDGs and wiped out more than four years of progress on poverty eradication, pushing 93 million more people into extreme poverty in 2020. The Russia-Ukraine war has caused food, fuel and fertilizer prices to skyrocket. Countries worldwide are battling record inflation, rising interest rates and an increase in debt burdens. Increased heatwaves, droughts and apocalyptic wildfires and floods are already affecting billions of people around the globe and causing potentially irreversible damage to the Earth’s ecosystems.

How has India performed in meeting the goals?

India’s overall SDG score improved from 60 in 2019 to 66 in 2020–21. This was due to exemplary country-wide performance in Goal 6 (clean water and sanitation) and Goal 7 (affordable and clean energy). NITI Aayog has the mandate to oversee the adoption and monitoring of the SDGs. The states and union territories are key movers on the SDG action agenda of the country.

What are some of the steps India has taken?

According to the UN, more than 41 crore people exited poverty between 2005-6 and 2019-21. An array of special protection schemes; focus on aspirational districts resulting in improvements in health, education, fiscal inclusion and basic infrastructure; progressive framework of the National Education Policy; Aadhaar and JAM trinity; one nation, one ration card; Mission LiFE (Lifestyle for Environment) are some of the measures taken by the government.

What more can we do to achieve SDGs?

While digitization of resource distribution has reformed the delivery mechanism substantially, the focus should now be to transform the delivery mechanism into a beneficiary-friendly one. This may require drastic administration reform—including the involvement of the private sector at the distribution level. It is equally important to educate the public about its entitlements from the state, especially various welfare measures.

Jagadish Shettigar and Pooja Misra are faculty members at BIMTECH