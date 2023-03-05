The long road to sustainable development

The 2030 agenda for sustainable development aims to end global poverty and hunger and fight inequalities. It also seeks to build peaceful, just and inclusive societies; protect human rights; promote gender equality and empower women and girls; and ensure the lasting protection of the planet. There are 17 SDGs in all, which came into force on 1 January 2016. Each of the SDGs have their individual targets and indicators. For instance, the targets to combat climate change include strengthening resilience and the adaptive capacity to climate-related hazards, among others.