'The loss of lives due to a truck accident in Surat is tragic': PM Modi

Fifteen migrant labourers sleeping by the roadside in Gujarat's Surat district were killed today after being crushed under a speeding truck. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said the 'truck accident in Surat is tragic'.

"The loss of lives due to a truck accident in Surat is tragic. My thoughts are with the bereaved families. Praying that the injured recover at the earliest: PM Modi," PMO tweeted.

The loss of lives due to a truck accident in Surat is tragic. My thoughts are with the bereaved families. Praying that the injured recover at the earliest: PM @narendramodi — PMO India (@PMOIndia) January 19, 2021

The tweet further read, "Ex-gratia of ₹2 lakh each from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of those who have lost their lives due to the accident in Surat. ₹50,000 each would be given to those injured."

Ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh each from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of those who have lost their lives due to the accident in Surat. Rs. 50,000 each would be given to those injured. — PMO India (@PMOIndia) January 19, 2021

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani also announced an ex-gratia of ₹2 lakhs each to the next of the kin of those who lost their lives in the accident in Surat.

During the time of the incident, the labourers were sleeping on a footpath. The tragedy took place early in the morning near Kosamba village, around 60 km from Surat, police said, adding that all those killed hailed from Rajasthan.

The truck driver has been arrested, police said.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot also condoled the deaths and wished speedy recovery of injured.

"Deeply saddened to know many labourers from #Banswara, #Rajasthan have lost lives after a truck ran over them as they were sleeping near the road in #Surat. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and prayers for speedy recovery of those injured,' Gehlot tweeted.

