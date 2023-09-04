The math behind BRICS expansion, explained in charts

The math behind BRICS expansion, explained in charts2 min read 04 Sep 2023, 07:46 PM IST
Six more countries are set to join the BRICS bloc, which was formed in 2009 as a way to counter the West’s hegemony. How should India punch above its weight in this revamped bloc? Mint explores the pulls and pressures.
When economist Jim O'Neill came up with the term ‘BRIC’ (Brazil, Russia, India and China) in 2001, little did he know that the acronym would become the groundwork for an ambitious alliance of the world’s highest-potential large economies. That potential is, in a way, now spreading, even as more nations dare to dream beyond the West’s hegemony. The BRICS bloc was born in 2009 as a response to the changing global economic landscape, aiming to promote cooperation on common challenges. South Africa joined in 2010, and now, six more countries—Argentina, Egypt, Iran, Ethiopia, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates—are set to join the club. But it has emerged that dozens more wanted to join. Mint explores the pulls and pressures.