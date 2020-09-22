The  missing  middle aggravates India’s jobs conundrum

In 2018, the revenues of large Indian firms amounted to 48% of nominal GDP. The contribution made by large firms in other emerging economies like China, Malaysia and Thailand was 1.5 to 1.6 times that of India. There aren’t enough large firms in India because of India’s missing middle of mid-sized firms. It’s the mid-sized firms which grow into large firms, and create jobs and competition along the way. As MGI points out: “India’s 1,500 mid-sized firms per $1 trillion of GDP, with revenue between $40 million and $500 million, are only about half the number in peer emerging economies relative to their GDP."