The mounting cost of rebuilding war-torn Ukraine

It is hard to overstate the scale of devastation in Ukraine. In just the last few months, Russia has unleashed missile and drone attacks that knocked out power and water supplies to millions in the country. Major industrial centres have suffered extensive damage. Beyond the physical damage, the economy has faced considerable pain. The World Bank estimated that the country’s GDP would contract by 35% in 2022 if the war continues. Ukraine needs between $3-4 billion monthly in external finance in 2023 just to keep its economy going. The rates of poverty are expected to rise tenfold.

