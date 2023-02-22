The multiplier impact of more expressways

The Delhi-Mumbai expressway is counted among the most advanced in the world. It is expected to halve the commute time between Delhi and the country’s financial hub, Mumbai. Development of an excellent physical infrastructure i.e. road, railways, ports, airports etc. along with digital connectivity, is known to be the engine of growth and development for any nation. Since this expressway will lead to better connectivity, it could create opportunities for logistics, storage, transport and other related industries as well. Infrastructure development also results in multiplier-benefit for the economic regions around.