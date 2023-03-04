Isha Ambani Piramal recently spent hours trying to borrow a car-size sculpture of a whale’s heart. She hoped to include the bindi-covered piece by Bharti Kher, An Absence of Assignable Cause, in the inaugural exhibit of her family’s new kunsthalle-style space in Mumbai, Art House. Yet with the show opening to the public April 2 and some shipping details still to be sorted, the Yale- and Stanford-educated director of India’s largest retailer, Reliance Retail, was learning firsthand the logistical travails of a museum director seeking to turn vision into reality.