Home / News / India /  The Mumbai collector building the city a blue-chip art space
Back

Isha Ambani Piramal recently spent hours trying to borrow a car-size sculpture of a whale’s heart. She hoped to include the bindi-covered piece by Bharti Kher, An Absence of Assignable Cause, in the inaugural exhibit of her family’s new kunsthalle-style space in Mumbai, Art House. Yet with the show opening to the public April 2 and some shipping details still to be sorted, the Yale- and Stanford-educated director of India’s largest retailer, Reliance Retail, was learning firsthand the logistical travails of a museum director seeking to turn vision into reality.

OPEN IN APP
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsWatchlistFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout