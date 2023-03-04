The Mumbai collector building the city a blue-chip art space
- Isha Ambani Piramal is launching a flexible not ‘fancy’ Art House within her family’s new Mumbai cultural complex
Isha Ambani Piramal recently spent hours trying to borrow a car-size sculpture of a whale’s heart. She hoped to include the bindi-covered piece by Bharti Kher, An Absence of Assignable Cause, in the inaugural exhibit of her family’s new kunsthalle-style space in Mumbai, Art House. Yet with the show opening to the public April 2 and some shipping details still to be sorted, the Yale- and Stanford-educated director of India’s largest retailer, Reliance Retail, was learning firsthand the logistical travails of a museum director seeking to turn vision into reality.
Isha Ambani Piramal recently spent hours trying to borrow a car-size sculpture of a whale’s heart. She hoped to include the bindi-covered piece by Bharti Kher, An Absence of Assignable Cause, in the inaugural exhibit of her family’s new kunsthalle-style space in Mumbai, Art House. Yet with the show opening to the public April 2 and some shipping details still to be sorted, the Yale- and Stanford-educated director of India’s largest retailer, Reliance Retail, was learning firsthand the logistical travails of a museum director seeking to turn vision into reality.
“It’s still so complex to get some pieces around India," she says, “but I’m hopeful we can get it." (She did.)
“It’s still so complex to get some pieces around India," she says, “but I’m hopeful we can get it." (She did.)
Over the past decade, Ambani Piramal, 31, and her mother, Nita M. Ambani, have steadily gained a reputation in international art circles for helping fund museum shows of Indian art around the world, backed by the $83 billion fortune of Ambani Piramal’s father, Mukesh Ambani, who runs the textile and petroleum empire Reliance Industries Ltd. The family’s Reliance Foundation is the main funder of the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s upcoming summer show on the origins of Buddhist art in India. Yet the plan all along, Ambani Piramal says, was to start convincing faraway museums to send more of their blockbuster traveling shows to India and for the family to support edgy shows closer to home.
Curators told her the country needed a venue outfitted with all the latest security and climate-control technologies, features lagging in some state-run institutions. So as early as 2016, she says, her family set out to build their own alternative, spending an undisclosed sum. “We want museums to send their works to us and breathe easy," she says.
Architect Richard Gluckman consulted with design firm TVS to envision the visual art–oriented Art House, which sits within the multidisciplinary Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre, home to several theaters for the performing arts. These cultural spaces are nestled within the Ambanis’ convention-center complex, called the Jio World Centre, inhabiting a towering, glassy building whose exterior is festooned with massive gold lotus leaves.
Inside, the two cultural hubs feel distinct, with the 16,000-square-foot Art House channeling a noticeably minimalist atmosphere. Ambani Piramal says she wanted the viewing rooms to seem “not too fancy," with a comfortable cafe for families to gather and audio guides available in English. “I wanted it to have a homey feeling but be a place where every time you come back, it’s fresh and new," she says.
Rather than showcase the family’s private collection, Art House will instead rotate in shows and operate as a flexible space that could be used for exhibits, art fairs and biennials, she says. She wants to see what kind of offerings appeal most to local audiences.
Some of Ambani Piramal’s most meaningful childhood encounters with art happened during visits to Hindu temples, where she often approached artists on-site to talk through their processes of making saris or carpets or paintings. Hearing their stories, she says, “built a lens" she later used to seek out artists while visiting museums at Yale and, later, during visits to contemporary art galleries in New York. While her mother is a well-known dancer, Ambani Piramal chose visual art for herself early on and resolved to expand its footprint in India however she could.
She has since built a reputation as a collector, primarily focusing on art by Indian women. She stacked Art House’s advisory board with pedigreed members of the establishment, including Swiss curator Hans Ulrich Obrist and Dia Art Foundation director Jessica Morgan. She also enlisted Jeffrey Deitch, the former director of the Museum of Contemporary Art in L.A., and Venice and Gwangju biennials veteran Ranjit Hoskote to organize Art House’s opening show, Sangam/Confluence, which runs through June 3.
The exhibit showcases 10 artists, with six born in India and four from elsewhere but influenced by connections to the country. Deitch says he and Hoskote aimed to show a mix of “established artists and discoveries" in order to demonstrate the breadth of India’s cultural influence. Several heavyweights in the show include Anselm Kiefer, Lynda Benglis and Francesco Clemente, all of whom have storied ties to the country.
Kiefer will show a painting from his The Fertile Crescent series as well as photographs he took of Indian brick factories that fed into that body of work. Benglis will show a mercurylike silvery sculpture, a piece the curators included to subtly nod at her years living in the country. The exhibit will also include paintings and a vitrine of Clemente’s tiny Hanuman Books that he printed with Raymond Foye using an Indian publisher.
A utopian idealization of the country emerges in Self-Portrait in Kashmir Landscape (After Joachim Patinir), by Raqib Shaw, who is Kashmiri but long based in London.
Hoskote, who is based in Mumbai, says he also added artists who embody the diversity of India’s contemporary art scene, which is commercially anchored in New Delhi and Mumbai yet nurtured nationwide via a loose network of artist residencies, biennials and grants. Potential breakout hits in the show include the stippled, tattoo–like paintings of Shanti Bai, a folk artist from the central Indian district of Bastar, as well as the lushly surreal portraits of Ratheesh T., who is from the country’s southwestern state of Kerala.
Like many artists working in India, Ratheesh T. has had to rely primarily on cultivating collectors abroad, but Hoskote says Art House could serve as a much-needed launchpad for India’s emerging artists. “It gives a different confidence" to show at home, he says. “There’s going to be a huge gear shift because of this place."
Ambani Piramal is hoping it could also spur more locals to consider collecting art, or at least to go looking for it locally. She says that a generation of Indian millennials who were educated abroad have now returned home, as she and her husband did a few months ago after having twins. “We want to bring the best of what we’ve seen back with us," she says.