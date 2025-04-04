‘The Mummy’ like dust storm hits Mumbai: IMD issues thunderstorm, gusty winds warning till April 5

A "scary" dust storm hit Mumbai on Friday, reducing visibility in the area. Several social media users shared videos of the dust storm engulfing even high-rise buildings, deeming it a scene from the Hollywood movie The Mummy.

For the unversed, the movie revolves around an archaeological dig in an ancient city, which accidentally awakens an Egyptian mummy who begins to wreak havoc.

Watch the viral video of Mumbai dust storm here:

The strong dust storm, accompanied by dark clouds, also affected the city’s traffic and local train services.

The Central Railway's mainline services were affected around 3.15 p.m. on Friday as a corrugated sheet roof was blown off due to gusty winds and struck overhead wires near Atgaon station between Kasara and Kalyan, around 60 km from Mumbai.

Here's how netizens reacted: Several netizens shared viral clips on social media.

"Scary dust storm hits Mumbai, it Feels like the scene from "The Mummy" - the entire area is engulfed, can't go outside," a user said.

"Scary duststorm in Mumbai, Thane and surrounding region," added another.

"Cut more trees and make it a RE paradise. Future likely to be a desert," claimed a user.

IMD forecast The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a thunderstorm and gusty winds warning for Maharashtra for April 4-5. “Isolated to Scattered light/moderate rainfall accompanied with thunderstorm, lightning & gusty winds (speed 40-50 kmph) likely over Maharashtra on 04th & 05th.” Advertisement

For Mumbai, the weather agency said a thunderstorm is likely today.

“Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and light spells of rain with gusty winds reaching 30-40 kmph very likely to occur at isolated places in the districts of Mumbai during next 3-4 hours," IMD said in the ‘Nowcast’ warning.

It also asked people to take precautions while stepping out.

The Met Department also predicted a gradual rise in maximum temperatures by 3-4°C, likely over Maharashtra, over the next 7 days.

The financial capital of the country, Mumbai, has been experiencing scorching heat and high humidity since Friday morning.