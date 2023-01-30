The nation’s most prolific FMs, in policy and verse1 min read . Updated: 30 Jan 2023, 10:17 PM IST
India has had 10 finance ministers to have presented at least three full budgets. Here’s who they are, the growth backdrop that framed their budgets, what they did and what they said:
They can be verbose: Manmohan Singh’s landmark 1991 budget speech was 18,380 words, about 1.7 times of what Nirmala Sitharaman has averaged in the past four years.
