A true partnership and developing a proper framework: India’s experience with public partnerships (PPPs), has too often this has lacked the trust inherent in a true partnership, underpinned by an inherent suspicion of the motivations of the private sector. To truly realize the benefits of PPPs, the current mindset needs to shift to the recognition that profit are the bedrock of private commercial endeavour, and profit-seeking is not a zero-sum game which trades off public interest. Win-win partnerships require contractual frameworks on an equal footing- with the state as counterparty, not sovereign. This will also require the state to tread cautiously regarding conflict and separating their regulatory role from their asset-owning one