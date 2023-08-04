The new data protection bill: Five takeaways

Does the bill protect our personal data?

To an extent. Firms scraping data from social media can only take data that has been posted by the user themselves. If the data is posted by a third person, however, firms will need to obtain permission for scraping this data. The bill also restricts storage and processing of personal user data, beyond what a user explicitly gave consent for. This can significantly complicate the consent-taking procedure that most companies follow right now. Hence, while it does permit personal data usage, it also limits it. However, exemptions afforded to companies to withhold personal data for law enforcement could be misused.