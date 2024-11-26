"The Next Tech Disruption for Air Cargo will come from India" says Jaideep Mirchandani Group Chairman Sky One

NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 26: Air Expo Abu Dhabi 2024, a premier aviation event showcasing sustainable and innovative aviation solutions kicked off in Abu Dhabi Dubai (November 19-21). The Middle East and APAC regions stand to benefit significantly from the event, with airlines gaining opportunities to form alliances with foreign carriers to strengthen their aviation ecosystems. Industry leaders shared insights and explored cutting-edge aviation technologies and solutions, emphasizing how strong markets in APAC like India contribute to strengthening the global aviation economy.

Jaideep Mirchandani, Group Chairman of Sky One was present at the Expo and discussed how cutting-edge aircraft models, advanced avionics and revolutionary propulsion systems can help reshape the future of air travel. Mirchandani, a key panellist in the discussion 'Navigating the Future of Air Cargo: Digitization, E-Commerce and Sustainable Aviation,' held on the second day of the Expo, also highlighted India's potential role in critical areas such as sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) production.

Speaking about tech challenges in the air cargo industry Jaideep said, "Air cargo needs a technology disruption to meet the rising demands of the future, especially the last mile delivery. Blockchain technology in air cargo will be the next wave of tech disruption soon. This will also give an additional edge to air cargo already leading in the logistics industry. India is the powerhouse of technology and air cargo businesses should focus on India and its young minds who are tech savvy and constantly creating technologies that would better the business process. I firmly believe that India is the country where this tech disruption will come from."

Noting the significant growth of India's air cargo market, driven by a thriving e-commerce sector, Mirchandani also pointed out the role of collaborations and mergers. He said "I see e-commerce, courier and cargo as separate entities and will always remain that way in the air logistics business. Buzzwords in air cargo are third party logistics (3PL) and last mile delivery, so collaborations and mergers are needed for air cargo businesses to stay ahead of the curve. Without mergers, last mile deliveries would be the toughest for air cargo."

Recently, Deloitte India's Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) report also stated that, with India's abundant feedstock for SAF and significant exposure to Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF) exports, the country is well-positioned to capitalize on the growing global demand for SAF.

"The world needs sustainable aviation and Sky One is heavily invested in it. We have planted 150,000 trees in Uganda for our carbon credits. The air cargo industry needs to offset carbon credits that they are committed to. Air cargo businesses have to invest in green firms to secure the future of our planet," he concludes.