The numbers behind India's airport chaos
- Are India’s biggest airports well-equipped to deal with the winter rush in the coming days?
New Delhi: Tempers have been running high at top Indian airports this month as queues have got out of hand ahead of the peak holiday season. Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru, the three airports accounting for the greatest traffic, have been at the centre of the attention.
December is typically the busiest month for Indian airports, and footfalls are set to cross pre-pandemic levels. The situation has improved in recent days after the intervention of the ministry of civil aviation, but are India’s biggest airports well-equipped to deal with the winter rush in the coming days?
Mint brings to you the numbers behind the chaos.
