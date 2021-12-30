The numbers behind our exports, Omicron and RBL Bank

Every Friday, Plain Facts publishes a compilation of data-based insights—complete with easy-to-read visual charts—to help you delve deeper into the stories from the week just gone by. India saw a rapid rise in Omicron variant cases this week. Exports growth in the first three weeks of December broke this fiscal year’s monthly record, while India is set to miss its aim of vaccinating 100% of the adult population with at least one shot by year-end. Here’s more: