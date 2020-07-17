The ones who beat the coronavirus

The isolation and the wait for test results is nerve-wracking. The test results have to come back negative twice within 14 days before a patient can be discharged. “Every time the door opened, I would think it was someone with the results. I wanted to hear that word ‘negative’, so that I could go home," he says. The first set of results, after 10 days in hospital, were positive. It was back to waiting, watching more shows, and keeping his spirits up. “By this time, cases had gone up so it took 8 days for the second test results." It was negative, and Ganna couldn’t wait to go home.