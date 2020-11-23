Labour reforms will create a new ecosystem for job creators and investors, and “at one level, the only social security India can afford is massive, formal, non-farm job creation", Manish Sabharwal, chairman, TeamLease Services Ltd, said. A big supporter of the reforms, Sabharwal was, however, concerned during an interview about the burden on gig companies with additional social security expenses and emphasised the need for a structural shift to formalization. Edited excerpts:

Change in labour laws were always controversial globally. Why were the four new labour codes needed now?

For three reasons. One, an unintended consequence of India’s economic regime after 1947 was that our labour was handicapped without capital and our capital was handicapped without labour.

Two, India’s labour laws were neither pro-labour nor pro-employer, but pro-labour inspector, creating corruption, discouraging formalization, and blunting the overdue transition of 45% of our labour force out of agriculture by capping manufacturing at an embarrassing 12% of employment.

Finally, the poor cannot afford to be unemployed so they are either self-employed, informally employed or work on farms. This makes unemployment a poor metric of economic progress. The defining policy challenges in the 1960s and 70s of roti, kapda aur makaan, had morphed to the cell phone with Aadhaar and bank accounts in the 2010s.

The defining policy challenge for the 2020s is decent formal jobs or eliminating the “employed poverty" or “self-exploitation" of subsistence self-employment, informal employment, and farm employment that provide with enough income to keep mind and body together but not enough to pull out of poverty.

What will be their impact?

The headline reduction of 44 central labour laws to four labour codes…have set the ball rolling on reducing cost of compliances and enhancing ease of doing business. This reduction in regulatory cholesterol by simplification, rationalization and digitalization will help employers reduce the cost of compliance, which translates into little or no employee benefit and yet makes businesses less competitive.

The lower complexity—previously several laws with differing definitions of often-used terms such as “appropriate government", “worker", “employee", “wages", “establishment"—resulted in huge transmission losses between how the law was written, interpreted, practised and enforced (hinting at corruption). India’s problem is not jobs, but formal jobs, and India needs more enterprises that are babies (small but will grow) not dwarfs (will remain small). The new labour codes also recognize that employment has shifted from being a lifetime contract to a taxicab relationship that has various forms, such as permanent employees, fixed-term employees, contractual employees, consultants, and gig workers.

The impact of the labour codes is multi-dimensional and multi-decadal with less farm employment, more manufacturing employment, more formal employment, and less poverty.

A big talking point is the expansion of the social security net to informal workers, including gig and platform workers. We have examples to show that contributory social security for the informal sector has not achieved the desired result. Is it possible to do it now successfully?

At one level the only social security India can afford is massive, formal, non-farm job creation and skill development because government finances are stretched (India’s fiscal deficit in FY21 may exceed 12%), confiscated (over 75% of the central budget of ₹29 trillion and total state budgets of ₹34 trillion are already committed) and our tax-to-gross domestic product (GDP) ratio is very low.

However, a modern state is a welfare state and the government must do less so it can do more in education, healthcare and social security.

In the past, the inability of the state to offer social security resulted in a payroll deduction regime of 45% plus by formal employers for low-wage employees that shifted low-wage employees to informality. It always was a matter of time before the equity and social security implications of gig work were debated, but we have to be careful because now India has the world’s largest gig economy.

These platforms increase the productivity of workers and, therefore, offer them formal self-employment that is not self-exploitation.

So we have to be careful with balancing premature load bearing for these workers and platforms with the long-term desire to ensure social security for every Indian citizen and worker.

Neither the code nor the draft rules talk about the creation of a corpus. The state-Centre funding part also needs clarity. Stakeholders will judge what the governments promise and how much of these promises they deliver. What is the way forward?

The Indian welfare state does not lack ambition but lacks resources. This year, the US is running a fiscal deficit that is higher than our GDP. It is also silly to compare ourselves to rich countries because while we may be 5th in the world on total GDP, we are 138th in the world in per-capita GDP. Intentions are fine but any sustainable social security programme must be funded by workers, employers and the state.

The multiplicity of social security funds for unorganized workers, construction workers, and gig workers at central as well as state level is seemingly complex and does raise questions of funding and the role each of them play.

However, the good news is that there is opportunity for industries to request for clarity and collaborate with the government to amend the draft rules and to come out with an effective solution. There is no joy in making promises we cannot keep without wrecking the employment ecosystem.

India’s gig economy is at a nascent stage and gig and platform companies argue that they should not be burdened with social security contributions, as it will impact their businesses. What is your view?

I think regulators should listen carefully to their concerns. The past approach of telling formal employers to live with a 45% payroll deduction bred informality and lowered total factor productivity (productivity is not the only thing that determines poverty, but in the long run it probably is). The nature of gig work is such that it is not necessarily limited to those that get matched through gig platforms and, hence, a large population of gig workers can remain outside the scope of the social security fund proposed in the social security code.

The government should advocate a contributory fund under which gig workers can voluntarily become a member and contribute a certain portion towards unemployment and health insurance. National Pension System participation for gig work is the right direction to travel.

Do you expect the labour reforms to create decent jobs, ones that can take people out off poverty?

Development 1.0 is about five labour market transition; farm to non-farm, rural to urban, subsistence self-employment to decent wage employment, informal enterprises to formal enterprises, and school to work. India’s transition are far from complete.

However, it is time to think about Development 2.0—formalization, urbanization, industrialization, financialization, and skilling.

There is a pattern to reforms over the last few years that recognize the importance of productivity. These include the goods and services tax (GST), bankruptcy, labour reforms, agriculture revamp, and much else.

The unfinished agenda includes banking, compliance and civil service reform, but work has begun there also. The cycle of creating formal high-productivity jobs is just starting. I am confident that the next 25 years in India will be very different from the last 25 years. The change in labour laws was an important signal.

However, more than signalling, it is a new ecosystem for our job creators and investors.

