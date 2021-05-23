Subscribe
Home >News >India >The pain inside white-collardom

The pain inside white-collardom

Premium
Among white-collar workers, women face a long-term threat. They are over-represented in cost centres, such as in administrative work, and under-represented in revenue generating roles—such as sales and engineering.
10 min read . 08:43 PM IST Goutam Das

  • India’s white-collar workforce is down by 4.3 million since April 2020. Is a turnaround in sight?
  • In April 2020, India had about 18.1 million white-collar workers. By April 2021, the number fell to 13.8 million. Also, entry-level workers and women may bear the brunt of the second wave.

NEW DELHI : A few days ago, an exasperated recruiter posted a short tutorial on the professional networking site LinkedIn on “how not to apply for a job". She had received a number of applications for an opening that her lifestyle magazine had advertised. And some jobseekers had pursued her tenaciously, writing her multiple emails and getting in touch even via social media platforms, on which work is rarely, if ever, discussed.

“Hounding one on Instagram is NOT the way to go," the recruiter wrote. “Going after a recruiter’s boyfriend/girlfriend/husband/wife (whom) you saw on their profile is crossing boundaries."

