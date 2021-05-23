The pain inside white-collardom

NEW DELHI :
A few days ago, an exasperated recruiter posted a short tutorial on the professional networking site LinkedIn on “how not to apply for a job". She had received a number of applications for an opening that her lifestyle magazine had advertised. And some jobseekers had pursued her tenaciously, writing her multiple emails and getting in touch even via social media platforms, on which work is rarely, if ever, discussed.
“Hounding one on Instagram is NOT the way to go," the recruiter wrote. “Going after a recruiter’s boyfriend/girlfriend/husband/wife (whom) you saw on their profile is crossing boundaries."
