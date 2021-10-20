The pandemic has sent Gen Z on a quest for individualism: study

The findings highlight a considerable shift in perspective of how students and parents are now viewing options for education abroad. Per data available from the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), students from over 70,000 families went abroad to study in the first two months of 2021, undeterred by the pandemic. A majority of the students cited overall personal development as the most significant driver triggering their decision to study abroad—a belief that being in a foreign country empowers them to be independent and provides a sense of freedom. This was followed closely by ‘cultural exploration’ and ‘international exposure’ driving their decision-making process. On the other hand, ‘access to increased job opportunities’ and ‘quality of life post global education’, which have been the cited reasons until very recently, are now falling off the priority list or much lower in the consideration set.

