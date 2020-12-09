The pandemic push to the silver economy

By 11am, Lal Jagtiani, 84, was done with most of his morning rituals: a cup of tea on the balcony that overlooks a lawn; listening to Indian classical music; a trek down and up the stairs to his fourth-floor apartment in a senior living development in Bhiwadi, a town in Rajasthan’s Alwar district. Now, he’s settled down at the library in the society’s club house.