The pandemic push to the silver economy

The pandemic push to the silver economy10 min read . 09 Dec 2020
- With older Indians the worst hit this year, the geriatric care business is booming. What are the missing links?
By 11am, Lal Jagtiani, 84, was done with most of his morning rituals: a cup of tea on the balcony that overlooks a lawn; listening to Indian classical music; a trek down and up the stairs to his fourth-floor apartment in a senior living development in Bhiwadi, a town in Rajasthan’s Alwar district. Now, he’s settled down at the library in the society’s club house.
“I like to sing and dance," Jagtiani said, pulling down a grey mask to his chin. He played a video on his phone of his wife Sushila and he singing Uran Khatola Pe Udh Jaau, a song from the 1946 film Anmol Ghadi. The couple, both doctors, practiced in Mumbai. Their two children are abroad. “Our kids thought Mumbai wasn’t safe or comfortable for seniors to live in," Jagtiani said.
