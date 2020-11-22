The peculiar rise of protein inflation

A single estimate is reflective of the extent of the damage. The losses suffered by the poultry industry in February and March actually wiped out the entire year’s (2019-20) profit, said Ashish Modani, vice-president at ICRA Ltd. “For those who are in the business, realizations are at the pre-pandemic level. We can expect production to normalize soon (in a few months) but prices may not come down drastically from the current levels due to rising feed prices," Modani added.