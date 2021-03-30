The peripheral lives of India’s urban poor

The study by Karen Coelho of the Madras Institute of Development Studies and others is based on a 2018 survey of 200 households across four settlements: SKV Nagar and Umang Lambha in Ahmedabad, and Gudapakkam and Perumbakkam in Chennai. The last two decades in these cities have seen many slums cleared for projects like flyover construction and road widening. This increased the need for low-income housing to resettle displaced people, which ended up getting built on the outskirts, where land is typically cheaper. In Ahmedabad, 70% of all public housing since 2010 has been built on the city’s periphery.

