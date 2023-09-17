The planet can’t afford another China: NITI Aayog’s Suman Bery8 min read 17 Sep 2023, 11:59 PM IST Gireesh Chandra Prasad
NITI Aayog vice chairman Suman K. Bery acknowledged the need to enable India’s aspirational youth to move into higher productivity or better-paying economic activities.
NEW DELHI : India must follow mindful and environmentally conscious consumption and production rather than the single-minded pursuit of growth at any cost, federal policy think tank NITI Aayog vice chairman Suman K. Bery said in an interview.
