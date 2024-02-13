The political hot potatoes on which urban India disagrees with the BJP
Summary
- Support for the party in power may be at an all-time high, but that doesn’t mean Indians agree with it on everything. Simultaneous elections have few takers even among BJP supporters, and many agree with the Opposition on the caste census, the latest YouGov-Mint-CPR Millennial Survey found.
The first part of this series, published on Monday, showed that support for the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had increased substantially in the latest round of the YouGov-Mint-CPR Millennial Survey, with nearly 47% of the respondents favouring the party. Limited trust in the Opposition alliance and Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s personal appeal have played a major role in this surge.