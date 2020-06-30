The problem Modi govt must solve urgently as economy slowly reopens

If workers stay in their home states long term, policymakers will have more than remittances to worry about. If consumption falls and the new surplus of labor drives wages down, Agarwal said, “there will also be a second-order shock to the local economy. Overall, not looking good."India announced a $277 billion stimulus package in May and followed it up with a $7 billion program aimed at creating jobs for 125 days for migrants in villages across 116 districts. Separately, local authorities are also looking for solutions. In his monthly radio address on Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi reiterated his government’s pledge to strengthen the economy as its resumes pace and to curb the spread of the disease.