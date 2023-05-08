Go Air continues to rile in crisis, as Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) asked the commercial airlines to stop selling tickets with immediate effect. The beleaguered Go Airlines India Ltd . has half of its Airbus SE. fleet idle. Its engines failed prematurely and shut down as the combustor deteriorated faster than it should. The airline has lost 108 billion rupees ($1.3 billion) due to the planes going out of service.

On Monday Minister of State Civil Aviation, General VK Singh said that the ‘problem with airlines was that their flights are run on engines of Pratt & Whitney’.

"The problem with Go Air is that their flights are run on engines of Pratt & Whitney and they (Pratt & Whitney) are having management issues, after covid, their manufacturing has reduced. If there is no engine, what can be done?...we've spoken to Pratt & Whitney & offered to help, but the decision is upto them...": MoS Civil Aviation, General VK Singh

Helmed by billionaire Nusli Wadia’s group, the airline is facing the risk of losing at least 20 jets to lessors, including Dublin’s GY Aviation Lease and SMBC Aviation Capital. The airline’s Chief Executive Officer Kaushik Khona is hopeful of resuming flights within seven days if the bankruptcy court restricts lessors from seizing planes.

Carriers globally have been hit by a shortage of engines and spare parts. Deutsche Lufthansa AG has a third of its A220 fleet temporarily grounded in Zurich because of issues with Pratt engines. IndiGo, India’s biggest airline, is seeking compensation from engine makers for some 30 grounded planes.

Go Air filed for insolvency last week, seeking protection from lessors and creditors. The court is yet to deliver its final ruling.

