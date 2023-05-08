‘The problem with Go Air…’:Minister says as DGCA asks airline to stop ticket sale2 min read . Updated: 08 May 2023, 09:34 PM IST
On Monday Minister of State Civil Aviation, General VK Singh said that the ‘problem with airlines was that their flights are run on engines of Pratt & Whitney’.
Go Air continues to rile in crisis, as Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) asked the commercial airlines to stop selling tickets with immediate effect. The beleaguered Go Airlines India Ltd. has half of its Airbus SE. fleet idle. Its engines failed prematurely and shut down as the combustor deteriorated faster than it should. The airline has lost 108 billion rupees ($1.3 billion) due to the planes going out of service.
