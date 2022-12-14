The Qatargate scandal that has rocked Europe2 min read . Updated: 14 Dec 2022, 10:22 PM IST
Eva Kaili, a Greek politician, has been accused of influencing EU policymakers, with Qatar funding her to secure policies in favour of it
A corruption scandal has rocked Europe, involving Eva Kaili, a vice president of the European Parliament, who was arrested for allegedly taking bribes from Qatar to influence policies in its favour and block criticism against it. Mint breaks down the “Qatargate" scandal.