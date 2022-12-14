A corruption scandal has rocked Europe, involving Eva Kaili, a vice president of the European Parliament, who was arrested for allegedly taking bribes from Qatar to influence policies in its favour and block criticism against it. Mint breaks down the “Qatargate" scandal.

What is Qatargate about?

The scandal broke on the morning of 9 December when the Belgium police carried out a series of raids across Brussels and arrested six people, including prominent politicians. Kaili, a Greek politician, and Pier Antonio Panzeri, a former member of European parliament, were implicated in the money laundering and corruption scandal. Kaili is accused of influencing EU policymakers, with Qatar funding her to secure policies in favour of it. The police have found hundreds and thousands of Euros in Kaili’s possession across a range of private locations.

Why did Qatar push for influence?

The energy-rich state has several reasons to be on Europe’s good books. One, it is trying to sell natural gas as the European Union seeks to cut its dependence on Russian energy supplies. It has already struck a lucrative deal with Germany for LNG. Two, Qatar wants to avoid criticism on its human rights abuse. The FIFA World Cup 2022 has put the spotlight on its controversial kafala labour system, and its policies towards the LGBTQ communities. Three, it is also trying to secure a more relaxed visa regime for Qatari citizens wishing to enter the European Schengen area.

What did the arrested politicians do for Qatar?

Kaili actively defended Qatar’s human rights record and praised its labour and social reforms initiatives, despite reports of deaths of migrant workers, while building the infrastructure for the FIFA World Cup. Kaili criticized the EU for its critique of Doha’s human rights policy. She also tried to influence policymakers to grant easier visa access to Qatari citizens.

Who else has been implicated?

Apart from Kaili and Panzeri, who ran an NGO, Fight Impunity, individuals associated with the NGO and serving as parliamentary assistants to European members of parliament, were arrested in connection with the scandal. NGO board members, including a former French prime minister, former Italian foreign minister and the EU’s former foreign policy chief are also under the scanner. Questions were also raised about Margaritis Schinas, vice president of the European Commission, who praised Qatar’s labour reforms.

How is Europe and the world reacting to it?

Europeans are shocked. Matters have not helped European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen’s cause, and she was seen ducking questions about her vice president’s ties with Qatar. Roberta Metsola, president of European Parliament, said “our way of open, free, democratic societies are under attack", and condemned the “malign actors" trying to subvert Europe‘s democracy. Hungary’s prime minister Viktor Orban mocked the EU for its failure in upholding democratic principles.