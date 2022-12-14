The Qatargate scandal that has rocked Europe

The energy-rich state has several reasons to be on Europe’s good books. One, it is trying to sell natural gas as the European Union seeks to cut its dependence on Russian energy supplies. It has already struck a lucrative deal with Germany for LNG. Two, Qatar wants to avoid criticism on its human rights abuse. The FIFA World Cup 2022 has put the spotlight on its controversial kafala labour system, and its policies towards the LGBTQ communities. Three, it is also trying to secure a more relaxed visa regime for Qatari citizens wishing to enter the European Schengen area.