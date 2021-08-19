Karnataka's Mandalapatti hills are blossoming with the blue Neelakurinji flowers, which blooms once every 12 years. A few photos of a rare type of flower wowed people after they were shared on social media platforms.

The pictures have been shared on Twitter by news agency ANI. While sharing the photos, they also posted a small yet descriptive caption. "Neelakurinji flowers, which bloom once every 12 years, seen at Mandalapatti hill in Kodagu district," they wrote.

See the post:

Karnataka | Neelakurinji flowers, which bloom once every 12 years, seen at Mandalapatti hill in Kodagu district. pic.twitter.com/DgpZaYoFQI — ANI (@ANI) August 18, 2021

The Idukki's Shalomkunnu (Shalom hills ) under the Santhanpara Panchayat are also blossoming with the blue Neelakurinji flowers.

This time over 10 acres of Neelakurinji flowers have covered the Shalomkunnu. However, these hills are not open for tourists this time due to COVID-19.

"This time owing to Covid, tourists are not allowed to visit the hills. The flowering of Neelakurinji known as Strobilanthes Kunthiana is special for people in Idukki. But along with it, efforts must be taken to conserve such rich biodiversity," said Binu Paul, a native who studies keenly on the biodiversity of Idukki.

The complete blossoming of these flowers after 12 long years comes after isolated flowering was reported last year from Anakara Mettu Hills of the Western Ghats bordering Tamil Nadu, Puttady near Thondimala and the border village of Shantanpura Gram Panchayat.

Isolated flowering happens in various areas in the western ghats during different seasons.

With agency inputs

