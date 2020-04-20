NEW DELHI : Strict stay-at-home orders, sealing of hotspots and shutting down public transport appear to be paying off for India, scientists said as the nation prepared to enforce a limited easing of restrictions from Monday.

Just a week ago, India seemed headed for its biggest health crisis since Independence. Since then, the trajectory of coronavirus infections has tapered off to a gentle slope from a steep, vertiginous climb.

In fact, India may soon join the ranks of China and South Korea, who have managed to flatten their infection curves, according to an analysis by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kanpur. The analysis showed India’s transition from an exponential growth phase in covid-19 infections to a linear phase, when growth in infections is relatively constant over time.

To be sure, conditions apply: India’s rate of testing remains among the lowest in the world, although authorities have widened it in recent weeks with the opening of new testing labs and acquisition of kits.

“We observed exponential growth from 4 March to 1 April. The total count doubled in every 4.3 days. Exponential growth is very dangerous where the case count grows very rapidly, something similar to branching of a tree (2 to 4 to 8 to 16 to 32 …)," Mahendra K. Verma, a professor at the Department of Physics, IIT Kanpur, said in an interview. Since 1 April, the scientists involved in the project, funded by the Department of Science and Technology, have noted a more linear growth in infections.

“From 10 April to 17 April, we obtained the doubling rate as 7.3 days. In the linear regime, the daily count is constant (approximately 1,000). We are hovering around this number from April 1 onwards," said Verma. “If we do not get into another exponential regime, then the curve will flatten," he said. It will be officially termed so when the total count does not increase with time.

However, the number of confirmed cases as on Sunday remained high with 1,251 new infections and over 500 deaths and it isn’t clear how the lifting of some of the world’s harshest lockdown measures and the expansion of testing will affect the growth trajectory of the epidemic in India.

In a positive development, the health ministry on Sunday said that 54 districts in 23 states and Union territories have not reported new coronavirus cases during the past 14 days.

Calling quarantines and lockdowns critical tools for managing epidemics with limited public health resources, the physicists said the measures help in suppressing the number of infected individuals.

The scientists also analysed the real-time infection data of the covid-19 epidemic for eight other nations—China, South Korea, Italy, the US, Spain, Germany, France and Japan. The scientists found that in China and South Korea, which have already flattened their infection curves, infection numbers exhibited the so-called power-law behaviour, or increases at a constant rate over time, before the curve flattened.

For the other six nations, a linear growth phase is beginning to appear after a period of exponential growth, the scientists said. Italy has also transitioned to a linear growth scale for some time.

“The transition from an exponential regime to a power-law regime may act as an indicator for flattening of the epidemic curve. This feature (power-law) can be used as an important diagnostic for flattening of the epidemic curve," said Soumyadeep Chatterjee, a researcher at simulation and modelling laboratory, IIT Kanpur.

Other researchers involved in the modelling, including Ali Asad, Shashwat Bhattacharya and Shadab Alam, said that many infected individuals who show mild or no symptoms of infection have unwittingly contributed to the spread of the epidemic.

In early stages, the epidemic spreads via contacts between infected and vulnerable individuals. However, once the epidemic has spread widely, indirect transmissions— contacts with infected surfaces, public transport, air— begin to play an important role in the rise in infections, the scientists said.

Share Via