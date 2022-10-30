'The reason behind less revenue...', says Kejriwal on Delhi's liquor policy

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on 31 October said the ₹4,000-5,000 crore was going to be generated from the excise policy, but alleged there was a loss in revenue due to the intervention of Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on 31 October said the ₹4,000-5,000 crore was going to be generated from the excise policy, but alleged there was a loss in revenue due to the intervention of Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena.
"Excise policy of AAP was supposed to generate revenue of ₹4000-5000 crore but just two days before its implementation LG made many changes to it due to which 300-400 shops could not be opened. Their licence fees and revenue did not come. This is the reason behind less revenue," Kejriwal said.
Kejriwal's reaction arrives after Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla slammed the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) over the RTI's new disclosures in the matter of the Excise Policy scam case.
Poonawalla alleged that the 'New Liquor Policy of AAP' caused a huge loss. He said that in 288 days, there has been a loss of ₹2,000-2,300 crore.
"AAP's New Liquor Policy caused a loss of almost ₹2000-2300 crore. The previous liquor policy had earned ₹768 crore in September alone which means nearly ₹25 crore per day, while the new policy could earn ₹5,036 crore in 7.5 months meaning ₹14.4 crore a day," BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla had said.
Poonawalla further alleged that this was the 'tip of the iceberg' and said that "Sharab ghotaala" was much bigger than this. Apart from this, he further said whenever questions are raised about Liquor policy, the AAP diverts the matter or starts "playing the victimhood card".
The excise policy was passed in chief minister Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi Cabinet in the middle of the deadly Delta Covid-19 pandemic in 2021.
