The relevance of OMO apparatus in RBI’s arsenal

They are one of the three major monetary tools (besides reserve ratio and policy rates) to influence money supply in the market and achieve the desired trend in interest rate. There is an inverse relationship between bond prices and interest rates. Thus, purchase of bonds via an OMO raises the price of bonds and reduce rates. Open market purchases increase money supply, thus making money less valuable resulting in reduction of rates in the money market and vice versa. Monetary tools such as repo rate, reverse repo, marginal standing facility rate and bank rate are policy rates while CRR and SLR are the reserve ratios.