The resto revolt against delivery apps

In Bengaluru, Naman Pugalia founded Peppo Technologies earlier this year. Peppo is an online delivery platform that lets restaurants sell across channels—online aggregators, social media platforms, messenger apps and their own apps—and connects them to logistics providers using a dashboard. Pugalia said the onslaught of aggregators has been bittersweet for the restaurant industry. “The onslaught has been sweet because of the surge in volumes as well as the predictable delivery that they bring but it has also been bitter because the commissions tend to be onerous, with no data sharing. Their tech stack is tightly bundled, which means it is hard for restaurants to just use one or the other service on the aggregator," he said. Peppo plans to charge ₹10-15 or 10-15% of the order value, whichever is lower. The idea is to have a “predictable fixed fee" on the technology stack, Pugalia said. Its product is currently used by over 100 restaurants. Peppo is backed by Infosys co-founder Nandan Nilekani.