The big jobs debate: who’s at risk from GenAI?

Not all jobs are at risk. Well, some roles are more at risk than the others. Here’s what surveys tell us: an OpenAI report, published this March, suggests that four in five US workers could have at least 10% of their tasks automated by generative AI, and one in five could see at least half of their responsibilities affected. Goldman Sachs predicts that generative AI could expose the equivalent of 300 million full-time jobs to automation, while a Microsoft report says that 74% of Indian workers are worried that AI will replace their jobs.