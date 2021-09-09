The rise of India's consuming class

According to the research paper, Asian consumers will account for half of the global consumption growth in the next decade. Densely populated Asian countries, with hyper-connected consumers, will likely offer a $10 trillion opportunity over the next decade. Moreover, globally, one of every two upper-middle-income and above households is expected to be in Asia, and one of every two purchase transactions is likely to be made by consumers in the region, MGI said in its ‘Beyond income: Redrawing Asia’s consumer map’ research paper, made public recently.

