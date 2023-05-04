The conversation around one of fashion industry’s biggest events — the Met Gala 2023 - isn’t over yet. And it isn’t just about the celebrities who walked down the Met carpet honouring German fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld, but the very beige-toned rug crafted by an Indian company — Neytt by Extraweave based out of Kerala’s Cherthala.

In a freewheeling chat with Mint, Santhosh Velayudhan, managing director of Extraweave spoke about his design house and the much talked Met Gala collaboration.

The people behind the Met rug

Extraweave is a family run business established in the year 2000. Santhosh Velayudhan heads the company and looks into the B2B orders while his son Sivan Santhosh handles the B2C side of it under the banner ‘Neytt by Extraweave’.

“Today Extraweave is one of the major players in the cut-throat rug business. There are two here in India and a couple of them in China and one in Belgium. We are able to compete against these companies solely because of our quality," Santhosh Velayudhan said.

Prepping up for the Met Gala

During its initial years, Extraweave dealt with machine-made jute. It was only in 2004 that the firm forayed into sisal, the fibre that was used in making the Met Gala rug.

“Sisal comes from the Agave plant and we import it from different regions across Africa and South America. The one that was used for the Met was imported from Madagascar, keeping the colour and quality in mind," Velayudhan said.

“Our usual production cycle is 45-60 days but we took a bit longer considering the significance of the event. We made around 57 rolls spanning around 6,500 sq metres and later shipped it to New York for hand-painting," he explained.

This was the second time that Extraweave had grabbed the prestigious Met Gala order. The company had made the rug back in 2021 as well.

While talking about the pricing, Velayudhan says, “we were reached out to through a Kentucky based firm - FibreWorks - for the Met event after considering Extraweave’s portfolio and the rug was sold to them for $12/sq mt." The cost should be even higher when it went all the way to the Met, he adds.

Sustainability commitments

Talking about the company’s commitments towards sustainability, Velayudhan says the firm has one of the finest water treatment plants and is moving towards zero wastage when it comes to the usage of its basic products.

“We are one of the few companies who pay for groundwater. Our power consumption is around 1,500 Kw and we plan to go off the grid within the next three years, having already placed a 500 Kw solar installation," he said.

Onwards and upwards

Talking about the design house’s future plans, Velayudhan said they were planning to scale-up brand Neytt further under a store-in-store model. “The process has already started with 10 store-in-stores and our target is to have 250 of them in the coming years," he said.

“Neytt has already collaborated with seven international designers and does everything from concept to installation. We want the brand to be a one-stop destination for customers in search of rugs," he added.