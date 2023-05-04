The rug story: Made in Kerala ‘with love’ for Met Gala3 min read . Updated: 04 May 2023, 08:25 PM IST
The beige-toned rug laid at the world's most prestigious and glamourous event 'The Met Gala' was crafted by an Indian company — Neytt by Extraweave based out of Kerala’s Cherthala.
The conversation around one of fashion industry’s biggest events — the Met Gala 2023 - isn’t over yet. And it isn’t just about the celebrities who walked down the Met carpet honouring German fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld, but the very beige-toned rug crafted by an Indian company — Neytt by Extraweave based out of Kerala’s Cherthala.
