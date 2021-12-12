Dur dur tak ghum ke aye, ghar aa kar phir wae chillaye

Dekh liya humne jag sara, apna ghar he sabse pyara

On a sunny November afternoon, 12-year-old Dilip Rajbanshi recited a poem about a set of fledgling birds that flew away from the nest using their tiny wings. They saw the world and then came back to tell everyone that there is no place as sweet as home. It must have been hard for Dilip to choose that particular poem to recite, for he has been living on the margins of a village road for close to a month after a ferocious Sharda river swallowed his home in Sitapur district of Uttar Pradesh (UP).

The small patch of farmland that Dilip’s family-owned disappeared along with the home. The gusts of untimely rains and a swelling river turned Dilip from a farmer’s son to that of a daily wager overnight. But despite his thin stock and the recent tragedy, Dilip still exudes an exuberance that only children are capable of. His hair is neatly oiled and combed. Every day, he rides for close to an hour on his bicycle to reach school, a good nine kilometres away. The day this reporter met him around 2 pm, he had just finished a modest lunch of wheat flatbreads with some boiled leafy greens tossed in salt. Breakfast was tea without milk.

How is the food at school? “You’ll be lucky to spot soya chunks in the curry and the daal (cooked pulses) is very watery," Dilip said with a smile. The school lunch, which is part of the mid-day meal programme, could have provided Dilip with the only nutritious meal his family can afford now. Instead, it just staves off hunger.

For children and families here, the flood only heightened their daily battles. But even in villages far away from the river, most children appear to be acutely malnourished—the youngest ones even more so as most anganwadi (Integrated Child Development Service or ICDS) centres remain shut. The few which were open no longer serve cooked meals, a violation of the National Food Security Act (NFSA), 2013.

The ICDS centre at Baburi village in Ramkot panchayat of Sitapur is a sight to remember. A sprawling room without any doors and windows; the two toilets covered in debris; there is no water connection. “Instead of cooked meals, (since 2017), we provide dry rations of pulses and dahliya to children less than six years of age," said Chandrakanti, the anganwadi worker.

The talk of food entitlements suddenly led to a heated argument. “Most months, we do not receive anything," shouted Anita, a mother of five and a former migrant worker who lost her daughter while making an arduous journey back to her village during the pandemic-induced lockdown last year.

Anita’s anger has a reason. The family is landless and depends on daily wages for survival. Yet, like many others in the village, she is not enrolled under the national food security scheme which provides five kg of grains per person per month. “We did everything including paying bribes but could not get our ration card," she said.

This is the reality in rural India, even as macroeconomic indicators begin to register an uptick in the wider economy. The pandemic-induced stress is far from over in India’s hinterland.

In Sitapur, the daily wage currently hovers between ₹200 and ₹250 per day, not very different from nominal wages five years back. Even then, most have to scrounge to find work for 15 days in a month. The result is a fervent uptick in demand for work under the rural employment guarantee scheme. But the scheme has already exhausted the funds allocated this year.

Anita’s crisis, like many other families in India’s rural hinterland, is a direct consequence of the inadequate safety net amid pandemic-induced joblessness and pitifully low wages. That often translates into a lack of nutritious food, be it milk, pulses or fresh fruits and vegetables in their diets. Data from the recently released National Family Health Survey (2019-21) show that despite some improvements over the years, more than a third of children in rural India continue to be underweight (low weight for age). In rural areas of states such as Bihar, Jharkhand and Gujarat, over 40% of the children (less than five years of age) are underweight. And things have only gotten worse over the last two years.

View Full Image Lunch (cooked with rice, potatoes and spices) is served at a primary school in Sitapur of Uttar Pradesh (sayantan bera/mint)

Income collapse

Rural demand has collapsed due to a prolonged period of declining real wages and a hit to farm incomes from rising input prices of fertilizer and diesel, said Himanshu, associate professor at Delhi’s Jawaharlal Nehru University. The rising prices of food items when wages are falling and casual work is hard to find is also impacting the nutrition status of poor households.

Which is why rural India is in a tailspin. Real (inflation-adjusted) wages in agriculture fell from ₹200 to ₹195 per day between 2018 and 2020, while non-farm real wages fell from ₹241 to ₹232 per day during this period, shows an analysis using the labour bureau’s data.

According to Himanshu, wages have been sliding due to low aggregate demand following multiple economic shocks—from demonetization to the pandemic—leading to a vicious cycle: low demand leading to lower wages, which, in turn, leads to lower incomes and a further slide in demand.

According to the latest periodic labour force survey, about 23% of those seeking work in the 15-29 age group (in urban areas) were unemployed between January and March this year. The situation in rural areas is unlikely to be any better. Besides, these numbers reveal little about the quality of employment: pitifully low wages and families working for as low as ₹150 a day to make ends meet. Read with the inflation numbers—shooting prices of edible oil, pulses and vegetables—means households like Anita’s had to severely slash consumption of basic food items.

A conversation with Anita and her husband Umesh cleared the air on the employment guarantee scheme. For the first time this year, the couple and some other families from the village petitioned for work under the scheme after joining a local rights-based non-profit, Sangtin. Under the scheme, each family is entitled to 100 days of work in a year and both worked under the scheme exhausting the 100 days limit within two months.

“We had to fight hard to get this work and it angered the panchayat pradhan so much that he said, since you have joined this sangathan (organization), don’t come to me with your troubles in future," Anita said. She also complained that work was allocated far away from the village to dissuade women from joining. “But we wake up at five every morning, cook and feed our children and then walk to the worksite," she added.

Wages under the scheme in Uttar Pradesh—at ₹204 per day—is significantly lower than minimum wages for unskilled labour at ₹350 per day. But the desperation to work under the jobs scheme is an indicator of families struggling to put food on the plate. What’s worse, with an allocation of ₹73,000 crore for 2021-22 (35% lower than what was spent in the previous year), the scheme has now run out of funds with four months of the financial year to go.

For now, the growing demand for more funds and allowing households to work for an additional fifty days in a year has fallen on deaf ears. This means Anita will have to fall back on her husband’s meagre earnings from pulling a rented rickshaw in nearby towns.

View Full Image Poor families often sell a part of subsidized grains bought from public distribution shops to local traders and use this money to purchase basic cooking ingredients like oils and spices. ( Sayantan Bera/mint)

Struck off

In the grimness around, local government schools were like a burst of life. Government schools have reopened and teachers are trying hard to make up for the learning deficit of the pandemic months. At the Jamunia primary school in Sitapur’s Misrik block, the number of enrolled children has gone up from 156 students pre-pandemic to 171 now. Teachers say this could be due to poorer families pulling their children out of private schools and opting for free government schools.

Mint visited several primary government schools in late November. Teachers who did not want to be named said it’s a struggle to feed children a nutritious lunch with less than ₹5 per day per child allocated under the mid-day meals scheme.

With cooking gas prices touching ₹1,000 per cylinder, most schools, like families around, have shifted to wood-fired ovens for preparing meals. A quintal of wood at ₹300 is a much cheaper option than LPG cylinders. Families who cannot afford that scavenge for firewood.

At Maradi village in Sitapur’s Misrik, this reporter spoke to a group of 50 families who had gathered at a temple ground. They were desperate for more workdays under the rural jobs scheme and wanted the government to permit at least two members from a family to work 100 days each under the scheme.

Women with young children complained of non-functioning anganwadis and that they were told food packets were only for children younger than three years (it is meant for children of 0-6 years as per the ICDS scheme).

Of the 50 families, 13 had at least one member whose name was struck off from the list of NFSA beneficiaries. Meaning, these families are also deprived of the additional 5 kg of free grains supplied per person per month towards pandemic assistance.

Nekram Rathore, a landless wage earner, had three out of four family members struck off from the list in March. “I paid ₹230 to the kotedar (the ration shop owner) to correct this, but nothing has happened," he said. This seemed to be a recurring problem with many families after linking Aadhaar identity numbers with NFSA cards was made mandatory.

Nearly 42% of India’s population does not have NFSA cards, including many vulnerable families who are unable to benefit from the food subsidy scheme, the Right to Food Campaign said in a statement earlier this month. It urged the government to revise the coverage under the scheme which is currently stuck at population levels tied to the 2011 census.

An estimated 10 crore deserving people are currently excluded from the scheme but data from the food ministry show that coverage under the scheme fell from 81.3 crore beneficiaries in November 2016 to 78.9 crore currently. The government argues this is due to the deletion of fake NFSA cards after the adoption of Aadhaar linkage. However, the falling coverage is despite the increase in population since 2011, and rising poverty levels due to the pandemic.

Lack of demand

When travelling in Sitapur, one can frequently spot small traders purchasing grains from farmers by the roadside. Sanjay, a tenant farmer, was present at one such spot in Misrik around five o’clock in the evening. He was forced to sell to the trader a portion of the wheat that his family received under NFSA. Sanjay sold 5 kg to the trader for ₹90 so that he could use the money to buy pulses, oils and spices. “I have to give away half of my produce to the landlord. Without the ration, we would have died of hunger," he said. Sanjay too, like most families, has stopped using LPG cylinders for cooking and has shifted to firewood.

A little distance away, a two-wheeler showroom, looked forlorn. Ajay Mishra, who has been the manager here since 2006, said sales are down to a fifth of the usual numbers—the worst he has ever seen. That entire day, only one person had walked in to enquire about a possible purchase. “We are losing ₹50,000 per month in establishment and salaries. I am unable to understand why people aren’t spending. Do they not have money or are they are too scared to spend it on a bike?"

Sanjay Bahelia, a former migrant worker from Kasipur village, provided a good enough explanation. “Look how we are living. Jaise majboori me time pass kar rahe he (Like we are just biding time). My house is in tatters and I have no money to fix a door or build a wall. I cannot even leave my wife and small children here and go find work elsewhere."

