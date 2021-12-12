The rural recovery is still far from sight

When travelling in Sitapur, one can frequently spot small traders purchasing grains from farmers by the roadside. Sanjay, a tenant farmer, was present at one such spot in Misrik around five o’clock in the evening. He was forced to sell to the trader a portion of the wheat that his family received under NFSA. Sanjay sold 5 kg to the trader for ₹90 so that he could use the money to buy pulses, oils and spices. “I have to give away half of my produce to the landlord. Without the ration, we would have died of hunger," he said. Sanjay too, like most families, has stopped using LPG cylinders for cooking and has shifted to firewood.