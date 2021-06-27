The saga of a conman who spent his own money to run fake vaccination camps

To build a rapport with politicians and top functionaries he started donating consignments of masks, sanitisers and PPE kits, very often in the presence of a local leader. Invariably he would tell politicians, top bureaucrats and policemen that he was a social worker. Photographs of such functions tarted appearing on his social media posts, which took care to use the term "public servant" to describe him. However, to the public at large he let it be known that he was an IAS officer, a claim he did not make either on his facebook or twitter account.