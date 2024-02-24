News
The scramble for CAs is becoming a mad rush
Devina Sengupta 5 min read 24 Feb 2024, 07:05 AM IST
Summary
- Chartered accountants are in high demand due to rising compliance requirements and growing economy, leading to pay hikes of up to 50% for lateral hires. They are offered opportunities in consulting and training in AI-led programmes to retain talent.
Mumbai: In the engine rooms of finance, chartered accountants have always had a special place. Now, they are more valuable than ever before.
