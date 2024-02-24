The scramble for CAs is becoming a mad rush

“With the economy opening up, compliance needs have shot up as companies now are working on both domestic and international clients. Behind each IPO of a mid-sized firm, there is a team of 30-40 CAs working on the listing," said Ashok Shah, founding partner of NA Shah Associates, that offers auditing, accounting services and employs 100 CAs working alongside 400 trainees who are yet to get their degree. “The Big Four often recruit our talent at 40% hikes when it would have been 25% a year ago," Shah said.