The secret sauce behind Asia’s growth miracles

The legacy of poor investments in education and health shows up in poor productivity numbers. The lack of quality education and healthcare also make it difficult for the less privileged to take part in India’s growth process. As these pages have pointed out earlier, the premium on higher education has climbed steeply in India’s job market since the turn of the century. With greater digitization and automation in the post-covid world, such returns are likely to increase even further. Unless educational opportunities are equalized, existing inequalities will only widen in the years ahead. It will become even more difficult to sustain growth in the face of such inequities.